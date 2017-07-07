‘Ivy League’ Rules: Blue Ivy’s Fan Club Is Welcoming Members

In case you didn’t already know, Blue Ivy Carter has got bars. The mogul-in-training turned up on dad Jay-Z‘s newest album, 4:44, freestyling (about what exactly? Not sure but doesn’t matter) and sent Twitter into a frenzy. And while the 5-year-old has had fans since day one, made a cameo on mom Beyoncé‘s track “Blue,” and generated thousands of headlines, this new development has finally earned her fan group a nickname worthy of being adjacent to the Beyhive: the Ivy League.

Blue Ivy's fan base has been dubbed the Ivy League. I love it. pic.twitter.com/95tAy3J98S — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017





Unlike the educational institutions that make up that more well-established Ivy League, there aren’t many rules to joining Blue’s league of superfans, but here they are:

Stan hard: A “stan” is simply an uber fan (you can also read up on the etymology of the term). And as an uber fan, you have to proclaim your undying love and show that it’s above and beyond any other uber fan’s love. Preferably with memes. Case in point: You may have to listen really, really carefully to get all the lyrics baby girl bestowed on us in her freestyle, but a true stan knows it doesn’t really matter.

Me at Blue Ivy's freestyle even tho I didn't get a single word she said pic.twitter.com/u3LONHuG1P — BOOMSHAKALAKA ⚠ (@beyhasmywig) July 7, 2017





Me listening to #BlueIvy freestyle again trying to learn the lyrics pic.twitter.com/E6P5D1bomt — Bombchell (@ChellzEvette_) July 7, 2017





2. Defend at all costs. When critics come for your beloved celebrity, in this case a (super wealthy, world famous) child, you make sure you beat them back… verbally of course. Or with more memes and gifs. Over the years there’s been a lot of talk critiquing Blue Ivy’s hair, but day-one fans (usually part of the Beyhive) let haters know that they would not stand idly for that. And the League holds grudges. “I still don’t like karruche from when she talked about Blue Ivy’s hair on 106 &a Park,” wrote @Melnificent_ last month. That diss happened three years ago.

I still don't like karruche from when she talked about Blue Ivy's hair on 106 &a Park pic.twitter.com/XPNxSfIFrD — Lil Suzi Skirt (@Melnificent_) June 6, 2017





I love how everyone is embracing Black natural hair but when Beyoncé and Jayz had Blue Ivy's hair natural yall dragged them. Sheep. pic.twitter.com/WT24n6xu2H — Love Galore (@MyHoneySoSweet) October 25, 2016





3. Did we mention you have to stan hard? Yeah, those are all the rules. Membership cards are in the mail. Boom-shaka-laka.





