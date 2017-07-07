Jack Antonoff Comes to Lena Dunham’s Defense in Doggie Drama

Jack Antonoff is standing by his woman, Lena Dunham, as she weathers her latest “micro-scandal.”

The musician took to Twitter on Thursday in support of his longtime girlfriend over her dog drama. “Nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena,” Antonoff wrote. “After [he] bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive dogs who he now lives happily with. Was a deeply hard decision.”

nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

Maybe he’s erased the pain from his mind, but Antonoff didn’t mention his own injury related to the dog. In Dunham’s now much raked-over New Yorker piece, she wrote that the night her shelter dog met her boyfriend in 2013, the dog ended up “biting him.” Immediately, Dunham wrote, she questioned whether she had made the right decision by adopting the dog, but ultimately vowed to never give up on him.

However, Antonoff’s defense of Dunham did throw some shade in the direction of her many critics over the dog saga. “Shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn’t live with us the past 4 years!” the fun singer and songwriter posted.

shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn’t live with us the past 4 years! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

The “micro-scandal” stems from a story that ran Thursday on Yahoo, in which the Brooklyn animal shelter from which the Girls alum adopted Lamby — who she recently ’fessed up to re-homing back in March shortly after getting two new puppies — disputed some of her claims about the pup. The major one was that Lena had said the dog had a long history of abuse. While Dunham wrote in the New Yorker that the dog had “three other homes,” a rep for BARC Shelter said their records show that the dog had one previous home and was surrendered because the owner didn’t have enough time for the pet. (A Dunham insider told us that she has taken Lamby to six vets to deal with his aggression issues and that those medical professionals are the same ones who said the animal suffered abuse.)

Additionally, Dunham had a contract with the shelter when she adopted Lamby, who she turned into a mini star as he appeared with her in a Vogue magazine spread and was a fixture on her Instagram — and was supposed to return the dog instead of re-homing it. (The Dunham insider pointed out that dog is clearly living well at an L.A. canine rehabilitation center, the Zen Dog, and Dunham foots the bill.)

The actress herself reacted to the story in an Instagram post on Thursday night. (She turned off the commenting feature on the post because she had clearly heard enough comments on the matter.)

“It’s come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do,” she wrote. “While I’m sorry to have disappointed them, I can’t apologize. Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we’d have an amazing journey. But his aggression – which was unpredictable – and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren’t manageable, at least not by me. I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He’d been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom- I was in the best position to discern what those needs were.”

She ended by noting, “I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much…

I know I’m a lot of fun to place your issues on, but I won’t let anyone hang their hat on this peg. Not this time.”

And Jack has her back.





