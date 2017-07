Status: Out

Why: As recently as March it appeared Swift and Lorde were still cool. Taylor happily promoted her pal’s new single, “Green Light,” despite her social media hiatus. But after comparing her relationship with Taylor to having a friend with an “autoimmune disease,” it appears that Lorde is no longer a squad member. “I don’t hang out with these people at all,” Lorde said when asked about hanging with the likes of Swift and Beyoncé. When pressed specifically about Taylor’s “squad,” Lorde replied, “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.” Considering Taylor was the one who threw Lorde’s 20th birthday party last year, that’s quite the drastic turnaround. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage)