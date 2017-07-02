Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July Party Tips

Taylor Swift is known for her fabulous, star-studded Independence Day parties. Photos show the guests having the time of their lives, often in the magazine-worthy photos shared on social media. The food, the guest list, the sparklers — all of it — is perfectly in place.

Seriously, the woman should be a party planner. But until the debut of her lifestyle website, which is surely coming any day now, here are the tips that we’ve gleaned from the annual shindig she famously throws.

Invite all your famous friends. All of them.

Did we say all of them? If you don’t have any famous friends, might want to put the party on hold. (Of course, someone as friendly as Swift, who regularly meets people at awards shows and industry events, doesn’t have this problem.)

Wear coordinated outfits but nothing too matchy-matchy.

For example, in Swift’s case, she once chose a navy top for the occasion, while Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid wore star-spangled onesies. Blake Lively sported a classic white and navy sweater. Because you can’t have everyone wearing onesies all at once! Genius.

Make a homemade dessert.

Swift can afford the most elaborate cake out there, but buying a cake is not as much fun as whipping one up, especially for someone like Swift who loves DIY projects. (It also doesn’t make as good of a photo op!) The “Style” singer is a huge fan of Ina Garten, so the Barefoot Contessa’s flag cake is the one that she often makes with the help of her guests. (Tip: the recipe estimates the cake will take 45 minutes to prep, but Swift has done this before. Baking newbies should probably allow more time.)

Have an activity.

Swift is a believer in letting the guests really feel a part of the festivities. (See the above on the cake.) But she goes further and brings in things like a giant slide to set up.

