Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Vacation With Their Family in the Bahamas: ‘There’s a Lot of Respect and Love’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are staying amicable for the family!

A source close to the estranged couple tells ET the that the two vacationed together at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas this week with their three children, daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5.

WATCH: How Jennifer Garner Helped Ben Affleck Turn His Life Around

"Ben and Jen want to keep their kids' lives as normal as possible," the source said. "They still enjoy doing activities and events as a family unit. And they also do separate things with each kid on their own."

"Their main priority has always been their three children and making sure this transition doesn't negatively impact them," the source added. "There is a lot of respect and love around there but neither are ruling out dating other people in the future."

Back in March, an additional source told ET that despite their decision to stay amicable, a reignited romance isn't likely.

"Everything is moving at same pace it has been since their separation was announced," the source said at the time. "They have always remained civil and they are doing this at the pace they need to do for the best interest of their family. No specific event occurred or changed their relationship. It's the exact same status."

-- Reporting by Jennifer Peros

Related Articles