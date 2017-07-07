Live From Los Angeles, Ben Affleck Is Dating ‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus

Consider us Shookus. (Sorry.)

Three months after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, the “Batman v Superman” actor has reportedly started dating the aptly named Lindsay Shookus, a producer at “Saturday Night Live.”

The two were photographed together in Los Angeles on Thursday and also met up in London to catch a performance of Sam Mendes’ play “The Ferryman” earlier this month. Affleck and Shookus have been spending time overseas as the Oscar-winner finishes reshoots on the upcoming “Justice League.”

The relationship is apparently in the “early” stages and they are “taking it slow,” according to an E! Online source. This is the first woman Affleck has been publicly linked to since becoming a single man.

“It’s more than a summer fling,” the insider added. “They are having fun and care for each other.”

Neither Affleck nor Shookus has confirmed their relationship, but HuffPost has reached out to Affleck’s representatives for more information and will update this post accordingly.

(L-R) Lindsay Shookus, Seth Meyers and Erin David in 2006. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shookus reportedly began working on “SNL” in 2002 as an assistant to a producer but quickly climbed the ranks.

She was named one of Billboard’s most powerful executives in music in both 2015 and 2016 for booking artists like Chance the Rapper and A Tribe Called Quest on the late-night sketch comedy show for which she won an Emmy.

Shookus was previously married to Kevin Miller, a former associate producer on “30 Rock,” according to a wedding announcement in The New York Times.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck step out together in April 2017. (BG004/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Affleck and Garner first announced their split in in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but continued to act very much like a couple in the year following.

The two traveled abroad together, were regularly spotted out and about in their hometown of Brentwood, California, and, of course, remained committed to co-parenting their three children, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.

Up until the date of filing, rumors of a reconciliation swirled as business in the Garner-Affleck household seemingly carried on as usual. Weeks after filing divorce papers, however, Affleck moved out of the family home.

The former couple still spend time together for the sake of the family, as they recently jetted off to the Bahamas with the children and celebrated Fourth of July together over the weekend back home in California.



