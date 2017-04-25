The Rock Communes With Nature at His Virginia Farm (or Tries to)

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is on vacation at his farm. He is not wearing this outfit though. Sadly. (Image: YouTube)

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson isn’t one of those celebs who’s always on vacation. Between work and his workouts, he has a dizzying schedule — and that doesn’t include the time he’s at home with his family, running around dressed as a Pikachu. (That happened.) So we actually exhaled when we saw that he’s enjoying a respite this week at his farm outside Charlottesville, Va.

The Fate of the Furious star, 44, said that he “just wrapped #Ballers” and has “one week before … shooting #Rampage,” so he had “to scoop my lovely ladies up” — that would be Lauren Hashian and their bug-lovin’ daughter, Jasmine — and head to his farm to “recharge, recalibrate, and reset,” he shared on Instagram. All good reasons to vacay.

Now, if there weren’t photo proof, we don’t think we’d be able to picture the Rock kicking back on a farm. (He doesn’t scream farm guy, ya know? Though he never screamed fanny-pack guy either.) But there he is, in his Rock wear (aka gym clothes), communing with nature.

The Rock fishing…





The Rock chillin’ with his “badass” thoroughbreds Jasper and Zipp…





Jasmine taking on the country…





The scene is pretty idyllic, the photos show. He shared that Olympic equestrian Will Coleman trains thoroughbreds on his property. “Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and badass) horses on the planet,” he wrote, adding, “Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk … which translates to I haven’t showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am.”

Not as idyllic? The fishing. While the scene is certainly pretty, he said he had no luck catching any of his “extra aggressive killers.”

“As an animal lover — both land and water — I’ve been raising my bass for years now on our farm,” he wrote. “I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers. I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation, and ecosystem to make sure they’re living like the top of the food chain predators they are. Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them, and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I’ve been working for an hour now. Cool … just remember who’s in charge of the fish food truck, you sum b****es.”

He even hit the Gold’s Gym in Charlottesville to work out (he’s having a gym built on his property, but it’s not ready yet), and he had a funny exchange with his fans. It includes a Taylor Swift song, conversation about Virginia moonshine, and selfies.





The Rock, who is based in Florida but flies all over the place for work, has owned his Virginia-area farm, which offers him a lot of privacy, according to a local realtor, for at least the last six years. He previously has said that he has no cell service at ol’ Johnson Farm and has posted a pic in University of Virginia gear, which must delight the locals.

In addition to recharging from his busy schedule, the Rock and his ladylove, Lauren, are still grieving the loss of her father, Sib Hashian, the drummer for Boston, who died unexpectedly last month.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

• Michael Douglas and CZJ’s Son Dylan (Glam) Rocks Out

• Olivia Wilde Is Every Mom After Her Son Otis’s 3rd Birthday Party