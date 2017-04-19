Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has Heart-to-Heart With Daughter Jasmine, but She’s More Into a Bug Than What Dad’s Saying

Out of the mouths of babes! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a sweet father-daughter moment with his 16-month-old daughter Jasmine this morning, but it didn’t seem they both got the same thing out of it.

Along with a pic of the pair sitting with their arms intertwined on a front door stoop, the Fate of the Furious actor, 44, recapped their chat. The conversation centered on the big, strong star telling his mini me how he’s going to teach her to be a healthy, assertive, curious, strong girl.





“Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals,” he wrote. “By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick up truck and do cardio.

And by 10, you’ll be able to directly say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better.’”

Johnson ended the talk by saying to Jasmine, “Daddy’s gotta helluva plan right sweetheart?” to which the young girl said, “Buh” and pointed “to the ground at a bug.”

He concluded by writing, “It was a good talk.”

So maybe they both didn’t get the same thing exact out of it — which seems to happen pretty often (see below for another one of their “conversations,” which ended with a poop) — but that won’t deter Johnson from these types of “#daddydaughtermoments” and he noted it was important to “#teachemyoung.”





The Rock is raising little Jazzy with partner Lauren Hashian, whose dad was the late Boston drummer Sib Hashian. (He also has a 15-year-old daughter, Simone, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.) On Easter, the Johnson dressed up as the toddler’s “favorite character,” Pikachu from Pokémon, and ran around the house with her for two hours in that giant costume.





He wrote, “I’m tired, today’s my only day off, it’s 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs [the dog] keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It’s what daddy’s do.”

Dad goals x 100.

