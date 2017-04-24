Michael Douglas and CZJ’s Son Dylan (Glam) Rocks Out

Dylan Douglas, who is the son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, loves rock ‘n’ roll — and guyliner. (Photo: Getty Images/Dylan Douglas via Instagram)

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently said that her two children with Michael Douglas have the talent and drive to pursue careers in showbiz — and now we’re getting a little glimpse of that.

The couple’s 16-year-old son, Dylan Douglas, performed with his band over the weekend — and the show certainly didn’t look boring. The bass-guitar-toting teen had a face full of (maybe mom’s?) makeup, guyliner and lipstick, and a one-shoulder shirt. He captioned the photo, “Bombs away.”





It looks like his older half-brother Cameron Douglas (from Michael’s marriage to Diandra Douglas) also caught the performance. He posted a photo of his “lil bro,” writing that it was his young sibling’s “first concert out of the gate” and he “killed it.”





Cameron, who has been reconnecting with his family after his drug incarceration, added, “Green Day would be proud.”

Green Day is a compliment and everything, but it seems Dylan — who took in the “Oldchella” music fest with his parents last year to see his idols, the Rolling Stones, perform — fancies himself more of a David Bowie kinda guy. Last month, he shared another photo of himself performing, which he captioned, “ziggy stardust’s goth brother.”





For the record, both of Dylan’s photos got likes from Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, so … expect some coverage in the music mag when he really gets going.





While promoting Feud in February, Zeta-Jones, who plays Olivia de Havilland in the show, revealed that both Dylan and sister Carys, who turned 14 last week, are showing interest in joining the entertainment industry.

“I know it’s going to be hard for them because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they’ve got me, they have Michael,” said Zeta-Jones of the three Oscar winners. “But they so inherently love it and they’re good!”





She continued, “I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t. I just think that they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”

So get ready to see “Dylan Douglas” in lights — or “Ziggy Stardust’s Goth Brother,” if he goes with that as a stage name instead.

