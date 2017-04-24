Rihanna Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Photos of the Queen

Bad girl, Riri! Over the weekend, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a smattering of pics with Queen Elizabeth II’s head photoshopped onto the pop star’s body. Yes, it was as bizarre as it sounds. In the first image, the “Rude Boy” singer placed the Queen’s face and torso over Rihanna’s legs. Her majesty sports a bright green hat with matching jacket up top… with a matching fluffy green coat and thigh-high boots on bottom. “Be humble,” Rihanna captioned the image.





In another image, the 91-year-old queen wears a red hat and black sunglasses with a matching red fur heart-shaped jacket, denim booty shorts, and sexy stilettos.





“Y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion,” Riri explained, completing the post with a laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying emoji.





Next up, Rihanna recirculated her buzzed-about glittering Gucci bodysuit from Coachella — but this time, with the Queen’s head on top. Glamming it up, the matriarch had her crown on for this look. Originally, Riri simply wrote “#gucci” beside the shot, but later added, “UPDATE: Mumz said she won’t too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here*.”





She even included a pic with the “Queen” striking a pose in a convenience store, holding an open bottle of beer. She wears a tweed jacket and skirt — but no shirt or bra — and completes her style with giant chandelier earrings and a collection of necklaces. Oh, and she also rocks a lavender ponytail with dark lipstick. “I’m so fancy,” appears in a cartoon bubble just above her forehead. “It’s not that deep,” Rihanna explained beside the image.

It might not be for her, but not all of her 52.5 million followers were thrilled by the images. “This is soo offensive RiRi!! U can’t do this!! She’s a respectable woman and that dress??” Jayalalli.123 wrote. Another suggested she use a different famous face atop her photos: “Pretty damn disrespectful. Why don’t you use Trump?” itzjustmylife said beside the convenience store shot. Wamusworld added, “@badgalriri disrespectful to the queen, not a fan.” Plenty of other comments called the actions disrespectful and told the star, in various ways, that she should be ashamed of herself.





If the Barbadian beauty was concerned about the comments, though, she didn’t let them derail her plans — and posted yet another pic of the Queen on Monday morning. This image — a close-up of the Queen’s face — was slightly more tame. In the image, Queen Elizabeth sports dramatic Dior shades and, upon close inspection, has a few delicate tattoos on her neck. “Haters will say it’s photoshop,” Riri speculated.

No word yet on what the Queen thinks of all of this, but something tells us she has more important things to worry about.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Sarah Jessica Parker Takes in a Broadway Show With BFF Andy Cohen and Hubby Matthew Broderick

• Katy Perry Looks Like Guy Fieri, Which Is Not Good for Her Love Life

• Let Sofia Vergara Teach You How to Get on a Pool Float in 4 Easy Steps