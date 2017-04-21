Sarah Jessica Parker Takes in a Broadway Show With BFF Andy Cohen and Hubby Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker adores few things more than her husband, Matthew Broderick, her best friend Andy Cohen, and, of course, New York City. She combined all three Thursday as the trio caught a Broadway show.

Oh, how she loved it! Parker, who played the title character in the Great White Way’s Annie as a child, shared a funny moment of the three waiting for the subway on their way to see the opening night of Hello, Dolly! , starring the “Divine Miss M,” Bette Midler. The actress rarely offers such candid moments, but we suspect she couldn’t resist this one. Could you?!





Cohen happily danced and sang for the camera, while Broderick simply waved. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star was just being kind, though, because he has two Tony Awards at home for his performances on the Broadway stage.

The Watch What Happens Live host gushed about his (obvious) excitement.

“C train to the opening of Hello Dolly! AND I CAN’T WAIT!” he wrote.

As SJP walked to the theater, she showed that she found a way to squeeze one more thing she loves into the evening — gorgeous shoes! Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve of the teal ones she danced in on her way to the production. (We’re guessing that they’re from her own shoe line.)





Parker also showed off a pair of tickets for the event. She said they weren’t hers, but she probably had seats that were just as good.





Just another day in the life of the fabulous SJP!





