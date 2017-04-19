Rihanna Can Do Damn Near Anything With a Wineglass in Hand

Rihanna, accessorized with a wineglass, worked behind the counter at the Fenty x Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PUMA)

Rihanna is a woman of many talents, but — Grammys aside — we are most envious of the way she can multitask with a wineglass in hand.

Fresh off a weekend at Coachella, the “Work” singer, 29, jumped behind the cash wrap at her Fenty x Puma pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Looking glam in $236,937 worth of diamonds, she scanned shoes, bagged up purchases, greeted fans, and talked to the crowd with a mic — all while holding a wineglass. We’ll raise a glass to all that.

See Rihanna in action:





Let’s be clear, though: This wasn’t her first time working it with wine. The Barbadian beauty, who seems to be the only celebrity who doesn’t have a vino line, often loves to sashay with glass in grip.

Clearly there’s no rule about taking glasses in the pool at RiRi’s pad — not that she seems like someone who adheres to all the rules. Last summer, she sunbathed aboard the world’s largest swan float with (breakable) glass in hand and looked fabulous while doing it.

View photos What floats Rihanna’s boat? Sipping wine and catching sun aboard a swan. (Photo: Rihanna via Instagram) More

Naturally, Rihanna can sign autographs for fans without stem meeting coaster. Why tear herself apart from her drink for that long?

View photos Rihanna signed autographs in Poland while holding a glass. (Photo: FameFlynet) More

This is how Rihanna exits her New York apartment on the way to a boxing match. Clearly she didn’t have high expectations about the drink offerings there. (She gets bonus points for matching her lipstick and wine color.)

View photos Rihanna leaving her New York apartment on the way to Madison Square Garden for the first Roc Nation Boxing event. (Photo: Splash News) More

May we say, the glass really completes her loungewear look in this 2015 photo? It seems as if she’s in her boudoir … only she’s on a city street with bodyguards, pedestrians, and the paparazzi surrounding her. Totally normal — nipples and all — right?

