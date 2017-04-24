Sarah Jessica Parker’s Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ Opening

It was a family affair for Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, who brought their children — James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, and Marion Loretta Broderick — to the opening of the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on April 23. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had their three VIPs — children James Wilkie, 14, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 7 — with them on Sunday for a rare red carpet outing. Chocolate — as in the opening of Broadway’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — is always a great lure for kids.

The party of five looked red carpet-ready at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where they caught the show. The girls, in stylish spring coats, held Mom’s hand while James Wilkie, who rocked a tie with his plaid shirt, stuck by dad. Inside, SJP found her seats with the kids while Matthew came in right before curtain, an onlooker told Yahoo Celebrity. The Ferris Bueller alum was carrying a booster seat for one of the girls so she could see all the action onstage. At intermission, the girls snacked on Pringles and pretzels, which is a little surprising, as we thought they’d have chocolate cravings.

The Parker-Broderick clan at the opening night of the new musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

“They all seemed very cute and happy and like a normal family,” says the source.

Chocolate was definitely on the menu at the after-party, which was held at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers. Again, they all posed cute for another family photo op on their way in.

The crew at the after-party for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Pier 60. (Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage)

Offerings inside included at least three chocolate fondue fountains. There was also a chocolate sculpture (of Willy Wonka) that was being worked on live during the party — with a security guard wisely posted at the base to make sure nobody tried to bite off Willy’s ear. Not that the Broderick kids would do something like that — they seemed very well-mannered.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen these adorable kids. They last attended an event all together — a show of artwork by Matthew’s late mom, Patricia Broderick — in Amagansett, N.Y., in July 2014. (They have a beach house in the Hamptons.) It was so long ago that SJP was still carrying the girls.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tabitha Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, and Loretta Broderick attend Patricia Broderick – Richard Baker's opening at Ille Arts on July 12, 2014, in Amagansett, N.Y. (Photo: Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This is the second show in a matter of days that Sarah Jessica and Matthew have taken in. They also went to the opening of Hello, Dolly, along with pal Andy Cohen, last week.





