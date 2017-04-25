Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

Baby got back! Kim Kardashian flaunted some major curves while on a girls’ getaway to Mexico over the weekend. Kim and a group of pals headed south of the border to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday.

The girl gang also included Brittany Gastineau, Malika Haqq, a newly single Larsa Pippin, and Kim’s assistant, Stephanie Shepherd. The crew posted up as usual at Joe Francis’s Casa Aramara — a Kardashian favorite — in Punta Mita.

Not so coincidentally, paparazzi also happened to get the memo about the fiesta. That means there are plenty of bikini-clad pics of Kim, Kourtney, and their crew because, duh.

Kanye West’s wife wasn’t shy about showing off her voluptuous physique in a vintage Dior two-piece suit. In case you were wondering, this is what Kim’s bikini body looks like after losing 6 pounds due to an “amazing diet,” aka the flu.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, tweeted, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.” She was immediately blasted for the “joke” and quickly deleted the comment. But as we all know, you can’t ever really erase anything online.

As for Kourtney, she wore a teeny-tiny, red triangle two-piece. Either Kourt needs a bigger size or she was just trying to maximize her tan because her top didn’t entirely fit. But when you look like that after three kids, who really cares?





