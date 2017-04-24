Kendall Jenner’s ‘Fraternal Twin’ Is a Master at Instagram

Everyone knows the famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but there’s a forgotten Jenner: Kirby Jenner. The social media star has been taking the Instagram world by storm by Photoshopping himself into photos and videos with the famous family:





He jokingly calls himself the “fraternal twin of Kendall Jenner.” According to Teen Vogue, Kirby claims he’s cropped out of Kendall’s photos by her fashion team. So obviously Kirby’s mission is to share the original photos that feature him. Like when he was in the formerly most-liked Instagram photo:





Or when he appeared in a Vogue shoot with Kendall and Justin Bieber:





And Kendall and Gigi Hadid:





Kirby also “starred” in a Versace ad with Kendall, which Donatella Versace herself commented on, saying that Kirby “OWNED it”:





Kirby also “attended” his “mom” Kris’s 60th birthday with actress and singer Taryn Manning:





Kirby is nominated for a Webby Award in the “social humor” category, and tomorrow the winner will be announced!

