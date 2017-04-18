Scottie and Larsa Pippen ‘Going Through With the Divorce,’ Source Says

Looks like this really is the end of Scottie and Larsa Pippen's love story.

The former NBA star filed for divorce from his wife last October, and despite recent reports that the two have been "working on their marriage," ET has learned that's no longer true.

Scottie, 51, and Larsa, 42, "are going through with the divorce," a source close to the couple told ET on Tuesday.

"They will remain friends and raise the kids together," the source continued. "They don't want to uproot the kids. They are so full of life."

The estranged couple split after nearly 20 years of marriage. They share four children, sons Justin, Preston and Scotty Jr., and daughter Sophia. Scottie also has three children from previous relationships.

"After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage," Larsa's rep told ET at the time. "Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family."

