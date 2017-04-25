Olivia Wilde Is Every Mom After Her Son Otis’s 3rd Birthday Party

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at opening night of “In & of Itself” at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC on April 12. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

If you’ve ever hosted, attended, or even thought about a child’s birthday party, you can totally relate to this photo of Olivia Wilde.





The Vinyl alum, 33, posted this after her son with Jason Sudeikis, Otis, celebrated his third birthday party. Top bun? Yup. Exhausted expression? Uh-huh. Large bottle of booze pressed to her lips? Check check.

“Post 3rd birthday party decompression session,” wrote Wilde, who lives in Brooklyn with her fam (also including newborn daughter Daisy). It included the hashtags, “#somanyminimaniacs” and “#hairbyotis.”

We’d love to know what her sweatshirt says: Otis turns 3? Otis exhausts me? Otis and his friends will drive me to drink after this shindig? (That last one is a little long, but it would be accurate.)

On his actual big day — April 20 — Otis got a sweet shout-out from his mom on social media. She called him her “magic boy” and noted that she loves him more than he loves chocolate ice cream.





Otis got a special present from his SNL alum dad for his big day: a father-son excursion to see Blue Man Group. This photo of them is a framer.

Olivia — one of Hollywood’s more outspoken activists — told Yahoo Style last year that she’s raising a feminist son. “I like to think he’s already a little feminist,” she said. “And he is. He’s a really good guy.”





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Are Busting Out of Their Bikinis in Mexico

• Michael Douglas and CZJ’s Son Dylan (Glam) Rocks Out

• Rihanna Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Photos of the Queen