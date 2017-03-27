The Rock Copes With the Loss of His Girlfriend’s Father

Sometimes the best way to process your emotions is with a good dose of sweat — at least, if you’re the Rock, that is. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to post a sweet, emotional tribute to his girlfriend’s late father, Sib Hashian. Beside a photo of himself post-workout, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Great therapeutic way to end a very tough and emotional week. We blew off lots of steam.” He continued on, expressing gratitude for his fans. “Thank you guys so much for the outpouring of luv, support and condolences. Means so much to me and our family.” The action hero then took a philosophical turn, noting, “In the wake of any death, we gotta live as greatly as we possibly can, hold onto our faith, be grateful for every blessing and hug and protect our loved ones just that much tighter.” He signed off with words of encouragement to all. “You guys have a great Sunday and let’s have a productive week. Thank you again. Grateful for the luv. Luv u back.”





Sib Hashian was the drummer for the band Boston, and also happened to be the father of Johnson’s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. Lauren and the Rock have a 1-year-old daughter named Jasmine.





Last week, the 44-year-old Baywatch star took to Instagram to share a message about Sib’s passing. Calling the late rocker a “second dad,” Johnson wrote, “Don’t know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye. Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what’s around the corner.” He commended the drummer for living a “full and exciting life” and creating an “amazing family.”





Sib collapsed in the midst of a performance on a Legends of Rock cruise that was headed for the Bahamas. “Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful,” Johnson mused. “Thank you for the many life lessons you’ve taught over the years. Grateful. We love you Sib. We miss you. Yhmwitcoltroml. ‘Hasan burgers’ for everyone in heaven.” Lauren and the Rock started dating in 2007 and welcomed their daughter in December 2015.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: