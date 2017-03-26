Happy 73rd Birthday, Diana Ross!

Diana Ross was an inspiration to many other artists. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Diana Ross! The iconic “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” singer turns 73 today, and clearly isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The Detroit native rose to fame as the lead singer of the vocal group The Supremes in the ’60s, where her hits such as “Where Did Our Love Go,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “Someday We’ll Be Together” became Motown staples. After scoring 12 No. 1 hits with the group, Ross went solo in 1969. She not only had a successful career as a solo singer, but inspired countless people through her music, style, beauty, and activism work.

With her big hair, sultry sparkling gowns, and bold eye makeup, Ross influenced many of the modern makeup and style trends we see on the red carpet today. Her unapologetic nature taught women everywhere to be whoever they are, and it inspired generations of them to go for their dreams.

Many celebrities — including Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Solange, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and more — have cited Ross’s influence on their artistry and activism. In November 2016, President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest honor for civilians, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interest of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

“Along with her honey voice and soulful sensibility, Diana exuded glamour and grace and filled stages that helped to shape the sound of Motown,” Obama said while presenting Ross with her medal. “Today, from the hip-hop that samples her, to the young singers who have been inspired by her, to the audiences that still cannot get enough of her, Diana Ross’s influence is as inescapable as ever.”

The “Queen of Motown” will forever have a legacy that continues to inspire generation after generation with her fearlessness, style, and contribution to art, entertainment, and civil rights.





