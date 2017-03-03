Nick Cannon: ‘I Don’t Ever Care What People Think About Me’

Just a few days before he shocked fans (and NBC) by announcing that he planned to quit his America’s Got Talent hosting gig, Nick Cannon stopped by the Yahoo office in New York to talk about the many, many things on his plate. At the time, he was particularly psyched about his new music (the video for “Hold On” is dropping shortly, and there’ll be two more releases this year), his movie King of the Dancehall, and his Showtime comedy special — the same one which featured a joke that the multi-hyphenated entertainer says drew the ire of his AGT network and motivated him to take action and leave.

Since then, he’s also switched management teams and clapped back at rumors about his mental health in the wake of his big moves, which he stands by. “My dignity, my integrity is worth so much to me. And to be ridiculed, accused and all those things in the public. They wanted it to be swept quickly under the rug and were saying I was an emotionally unstable person,” he wrote on Instagram. “I gotta stay firm, stand my ground.” The father of three even made fun of the mental break claim as he went about his everyday life, freaking out about a double rainbow.

But his thoughts in this video give insight into his frenetic energy, and how he’s built a brand around being one of the hardest-working men in showbiz — even after announcing in 2012 that he had lupus. “I’m truly a multitasker. I’m a scatterbrain, ultimately. I’ve learned to use it to my advantage in my older years, but as a kid it was hard for me to focus on one thing at a time,” he told us. “It’s actually easier for me to do several things at a time. Hence my life and my career.”

“I don’t ever care what people think about me. I always say, ‘What other people think about me is none of my business,'” he continued. “That’s how they feel. I welcome the comments. I’m not moved by them.”

That’s his approach when it comes to his sense of fashion, too. He’s been rocking turbans for about a year now and his look created so much buzz that someone even started a Twitter account for his headpiece. But Cannon couldn’t care less because “fashion is all about making a statement. And I make statements,” he said. “When you think about the origin of a turban, it always stood for sovereignty. It still does to this day. It’s a discipline and represents strength. And represents one who’s a protector. And I wear it with pride, even as it’s become a fashion statement.”

