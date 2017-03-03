Katy Perry Tells Relationship Conspiracy Theorists to ‘Get a Life, Y’all!’

Ever since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced yesterday that they were, um, giving each other “respectful, loving space” after one year of dating, everyone has been theorizing about what caused the split. In the wake of new stories claiming that Bloom, 40, had one foot out the door the whole time, Perry has a message of her own for everyone about the former lovebirds: There’s no bad blood between us. And also, get a life.

The 32-year-old pop star delivered the statement via Twitter, writing, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉ U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017





It’s possible that Perry was referring to a report in People magazine, stating that sources claim Bloom had no intention of settling down with the songstress — and that Perry knew that all along. Said the source, “Orlando didn’t want things to get more serious. Lately he acted like he had one foot out the door, and Katy picked up on that.” The source went on to say Bloom was just having fun and didn’t want to be tied down.

Related: Our Favorite Reactions to Orlando Bloom’s Nude Paddleboarding Pics

But according to previous reports, the relationship wasn’t all that serious anyway, and when it became too much work, that’s when the two decided to take a break.

Seems like Perry is ready to move on from it all, regardless. While her tweet seems to make it pretty clear that the two ended things on good terms and the relationship just ran its course (at least for now), her Instagram showed her partaking in the time-honored tradition of a post-breakup makeover.





Along with a sassy note that reads “cash me outside, howbow dah,” Perry posted a shout-out to hairstylist Chris McMillan, who transformed the sleek and sexy blond bob she sported at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party into a daring short ‘do, which many seem to think makes her look a little like Miley Cyrus.

Related: Orlando Bloom Dreams of Opening the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Whether Cyrus was her inspiration or not, Perry looks amazing — and ready to have a little fun, with or without Bloom.

More from Yahoo Celebrity: