Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie Out and About Together for the First Time Since He Was Accused of Rape

It appears that Hilary Duff is still willing to spend time with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, despite the fact that the former NHL star was accused of rape last month. On Wednesday night, Duff and Comrie grabbed dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. This meal marked the first time the former loves were spotted together since a woman alleged that Comrie raped her multiple times at his home in February.

To recap, a woman said she met Comrie in a local bar and went back to his West LA condo and was forced to have sex with him. She headed to the hospital after the encounter and had a rape kit done, but Comrie insisted the sex was consensual. There were rumblings that the encounter was actually a three-way with another woman and that the second woman involved did not file any complaints.

Twenty-nine-year-old Duff and 36-year-old Comrie both dressed casually for their get-together, but things started looking a little strained as they chatted outside of the eatery. Standing several feet from each other, they engaged in a conversation with serious looks on their faces.

Duff and Comrie married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Luca, two years later. Things headed south pretty quickly after that, however, and the Younger actress kicked Comrie out of their home in 2014 after he allegedly propositioned several women at a Beverly Hills steakhouse. They filed for divorce in 2015 and it was finalized in February 2016, but they remained relatively friendly, for the most part, throughout the separation. (At one point, there were even rumors that the two had reconciled — though that appears to not have been the case.)

Duff was awarded physical custody of Luca because the judge felt that Comrie’s tendency for wild partying might have a negative impact on the toddler. She recently revealed that she is dating DJ Matthew Koma.





Right around the time Comrie was being accused of rape, Duff was traveling with her new beau, as evidenced by the PDA in this pic she shared with the world.





