Hilary Duff Makes New Romance Instagram Official — as Ex Mike Comrie Faces Rape Allegations

Well that’s one way to distance yourself from your ex! Amid drama at home with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff has made her new romance with music producer Matthew Koma Instagram official.

The Younger actress has been on vacation with Koma in Costa Rica for the last few days. After some photos of them frolicking on the beach were snapped by the ’razzi, she shared an intimate one of her own late Thursday night in which they were sharing a smooch during a hike in a rainforest.





The caption was all emoji (a leaf, a snake, a monkey …), but it might as well have been a bunch of hearts because this girl appears to be in love again — just two and a half months after her relationship with trainer Jason Walsh ended. Go, girl!

Koma shared two photos of their vacation on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, including one of Duff resting her head on his bare chest.





Duff and Koma were first linked in mid-January, and they hit the red carpet together for a Screen Actors Guild Awards party.

While Duff seems to be in paradise, there has been upheaval in her personal life, as news broke this week that the father of her 4-year-old son, Luca, is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department on charges of rape.

The retired hockey player, with whom Duff is close and still goes on family vacations together, is accused of allegedly raping a woman in Los Angeles on Saturday. TMZ reported that Comrie said the sex was consensual and that the encounter was a threesome, and sources said the other woman has not filed a complaint.

In February 2015, Comrie made headlines after an incident at Beverly Hills hot spot Mastro’s, when he allegedly hit on a waitress, got rejected, and “drunkenly threw money at [a female stranger] and asked for sex.” Duff, who’d had a yearlong separation from Comrie, filed for divorce the day after that story broke. (The divorce was finalized in January 2016, and Duff was ordered to pay Comrie a $2.4 million settlement. In May, the friendly exes were snapped kissing on the lips.)

Needless to say, they have a long and complicated relationship, which we delve into here:





But it seems that Duff is trying to focus on the happy new relationship she has with Koma, which is why the timing of her Instagram photo speaks volumes.

