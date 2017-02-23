See Nick Cannon Go ‘Crazy’ Over a Double Rainbow

No, Nick Cannon’s not mad. He just really loves double rainbows. (GIF: Instagram)

Nick Cannon is so excited to be a new dad that he’s running around parking lots screaming.

No, this is not further proof that the America’s Got Talent host has lost his mind. (We’ll let the National Enquirer hit you with stories about that.) This is the new dad, who welcomed son Golden “Sagon” Cannon on Tuesday, running around the asphalt in a turban screaming about a double rainbow over Los Angeles.

His friends — or perhaps baby mama Brittany Bell? (we do hear a woman laughing) — captured video of him making a video. He posted it on Instagram, writing, “I guess I really am going crazy … or just excited about God’s Gifts!!! #DoubleRainbow#CrazyPersonScreamingOutside.”





So what did he do with the video he was shooting? He posted it on Snapchat, of course. And while he’s not as good as the original Double Rainbow Guy (Paul “Bear” Vasquez) — that would require real tears — it’s pretty good.





Cannon wasn’t the only celebrity enjoying the spectrum of light over Tinseltown. Jessica Biel also got cutesy about it.





Justin Timberlake‘s actress wife apparently likes rainbows as much as ole Lucky the Leprechaun ’cause it’s the second one she’s posted on Instagram this week. She gets props for this pic, taken on Saturday as well.





You know how celebs often complain about their grueling work schedules? You can’t say they don’t also have a lot of downtime on their hands. Keep chasing those rainbows, kids!

More from Yahoo Celebrity: