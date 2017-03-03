FBF: Jessica Biel’s Awesome ’90s-Era Throwback Looks

Justin Timberlake takes a lot of flak for the cheesy looks that he rocked during his NSync years, but his wife, Jessica Biel, also had quite a few memorable fashion moments in the ’90s and into the following decade. After all, Biel has long been in the spotlight, too, then as a star of 7th Heaven, and movies such as I’ll Be Home for Christmas with another popular JT of the the time: Home Improvement’s Jonathan Taylor Thomas. In honor of Biel’s 35th birthday on March 3, go back to the days when she sported platform sandals, chokers (when they were cool the first time around), and tube tops.