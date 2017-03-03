Revelations From Chris Brown’s Latest Profile

Chris Brown has always been a bad boy of music, but he might be even more trouble-ridden than everyone thought. In a new profile on Billboard, several insiders paint a dark picture of the star, who has been in and out of trouble with the law for the last decade as he’s struggled with severe anger management issues. The story published just one day after J.Ryan La Cour, a friend of his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, reportedly filed for a restraining order against the singer after Brown allegedly threatened to shoot him. (Brown has had similar issues with his other on-again, off-again girlfriend, Rihanna.)

In the dramatic exposé, someone close to Brown claims he is “dancing with death” because of the fast and furious way in which he lives his life. One reason why that might have been said is that Brown allegedly uses a laundry list of drugs on the regular, including pot, cocaine, Molly, and lean (a mixture of codeine-based prescription cough syrup and a soft drink, FYI). In 2016, his then manager, Mike G, quit after claiming Brown attacked him during a drug binge — but his manager isn’t the only person who has accused Brown of abuse.

The article also claims that after Mike G quit, Brown opted to go on tour without a manager instead of replacing him. The result was total chaos during the European leg of the “One Hell of a Nite” tour in the spring of 2016, according to a member of his security team at the time. With no manager to try to keep him in line, the star reportedly wasn’t in line at all. “We had no manager telling us what to do or where we were going,” that team member told Billboard. “He would make people sleep on the bus [instead of hotels] when he was mad at them. He was threatening people and cops. He was calling himself the devil.” And, that leads to the next revelation in the story: Brown has opted not to take any medication to manage his bipolar II disorder.

That’s a big one. Back in 2014, the musician was diagnosed with the disorder, which is defined by depressive and hypomanic episodes. Brown’s probation officer noted that he often had episodes that were set off by times of extreme stress or drug and alcohol use. It’s not hard to see that not taking his prescribed medications, while instead taking loads of illegal substances, would create the perfect storm for erratic behavior for someone with that condition.

Perhaps most surprising, however, was the revelation that Brown is still in contact with his father, Clinton Brown. (ICYMI: Clinton split from Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, when Chris was 6 years old.) His father has been an outspoken critic of Brown’s tumultuous relationship with Rihanna. His mother, however, had apparently kept “a distance from Chris” until the birth of the star’s daughter, Royalty, which apparently brought Chris and his mom closer together. “When the baby came into play, they became much cooler,” a source revealed.

