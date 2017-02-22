Nick Cannon Welcomes a Baby Boy Named Golden ‘Sagon’

Nick Cannon is officially going crazy … over his new baby boy.

The America’s Got Talent host, 36, is a father again. He welcomed a son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, on Tuesday.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning!” Cannon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, shirtless, cradling the baby. “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”





This is his third child. He has 5-year-old twins, Roe and Roc, with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Brittany, a former Miss Arizona and Miss Guam beauty contestant, shared a photo with Nick last week at what appears to be a baby shower. She called him a “sweet daddy.”





While they apparently aren’t together anymore, Cannon has said that Sagon was “never an ‘oops’ baby. I’m so calculated with my moves … I’ve always wanted five kids. Just because my marriage was over didn’t mean I couldn’t continue my family.”

He also said that Bell is the perfect partner for his third child, explaining, “I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual, and had the same views. She’s been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So there’s a lot of substance there.”

Cannon has also talked about Mariah’s reaction (’cause we all know that Mariah has r-e-a-c-t-i-o-n-s), saying, “She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier … She called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, ‘Mhmmm, I heard about you out here in these streets.’” (Cannon and Carey have a largely amicable relationship, though we’d bet she’s not thrilled he called her relationship with Bryan Tanaka fake.)

Cannon has been in the headlines recently after announcing he was going to quit his gig on AGT after NBC took issue with a comment he made about the network during one of his comedy shows. He’s called out a series of stories speculating about his mental health, including one in the New York Post.





Which was followed by:





Just yesterday — the day Sagon arrived — Cannon made public an email he received from the National Enquirer, which is doing a story claiming he allegedly suffered a “nervous breakdown.” He hit back, calling the tab tale “MORE LIES” and noted, “Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever.” And with the arrival of his baby yesterday, it seems like they are.

Now that all that is settled, we want to know just one thing: How old does Sagon have to be to get his own candy room? Because … priorities.





