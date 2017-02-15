Mariah Carey and Her Maybe-Fake Boyfriend Spend Valentine’s Day in the Tub

It’s a well-established fact that Mariah Carey loves the bath. She bathes in heels. She bathes in evening gowns. She bathes in lingerie. So it really was just a matter of time before the 46-year-old songstress bathed with her maybe-fake boyfriend.

Mimi’s Valentine’s Day social photos were as over-the-top as we expected. Keeping with history, she posted pix of herself in the bath — only there was a new face in the candlelit scene: Bryan Tanaka, 33. Yes, her backup dancer/maybe beau was on the scene in the metallic tub, showing off his tats and gold chains as he sipped Champagne with what appeared to be a bikini-clad Mariah. (Mariah has said she often bathes in a swimsuit because her 5-year-old twins, Roc and Roe, often bust in.)

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!” wrote the “I Don’t” singer with the tags “#happyvalentinesday,” “#happy,” “#moments,” and “#bubbles.” (Side note: We wonder if she or her assistant comes up with her hashtags?)

As if that wasn’t enough, we got two more fabulous photos of Mariah posing seductively in a Hershey’s Kisses bra top. There were additional Kisses decorating the tub, which was different than the one she shared with Tanaka (it’s white), so either the photos were old or she had a hella busy Valentine’s Day tub hoppin’.

Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon recently suggested what we have long speculated — that the relationship between Mimi and Bryan is strictly for the cameras. We bet Nick, who is still close with Mariah, got in troubbble for saying that.

Tonight Mariah will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “I Don’t,” which is about her broken engagement to billionaire James Packer. This is her first performance since — dun dun dun — the New Year’s Eve incident.

We hope she and Tanaka didn’t drink too much bubbly last night, so she’s on top of her game.





