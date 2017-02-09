Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey’s Romance With Bryan Tanaka is Fake: ‘That Sh*t Is Like a Soap Opera’

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka may be joined at the hip, but Nick Cannon isn't buying it.

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the America's Got Talent host opened up about his ex-wife's new relationship with her back-up dancer — and said it's all for the cameras.

"That sh*t is hilarious," Cannon said before conceding he's OK with the romance, "as long as she's happy."

"First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I'm a producer, so you can't have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh*t doesn't happen," he explained. "I don't buy none of that sh*t."

Viewers of Mariah's World saw Carey's romance with Tanaka flourish after the singer's engagement to billionaire James Packer crumbled.

Despite his earlier comments, Cannon insisted he doesn't have a problem with reality TV — even saying that he trusts Carey's decision to put their 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on camera — his issue is with the pop diva's "soap opera"-like relationship.

"That type of stuff doesn't bother me, because we're in it, that's the type of world that we're in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that sh*t is silly," he shared.

"They like, wrote the story!" he continued. "That sh*t is like a soap opera, like, 'The billionaire doesn't know, and here's the handsome young dancer.'"

Though Cannon pokes fun at Carey's relationship, Cannon says he still "loves" his ex-wife.

"She gave me two amazing, beautiful gifts. We talk every day," he confessed. "I love Mariah. I'll never stop loving her."

Cannon, Carey, and their two "beautiful gifts" got together for a family dinner last month. See the adorable pic in the video below.

