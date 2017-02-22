Nick Cannon Blasts National Enquirer Over Upcoming ‘Mental Breakdown’ Story

Talk about a preemptive strike. Nick Cannon is putting The National Enquirer on blast over a story they intend to run alleging he has suffered a mental breakdown.

The publication appears to be claiming the former America’s Got Talent host’s “erratic behavior” has alarmed Mariah Carey so much that she intends to take her ex-husband to court and petition for sole custody of their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Canon, 36, posted a screenshot — as can be seen below — of what looks to be an email from an Enquirer reporter reaching out for comment regarding the story they plan to publish.

On Monday, TMZ claimed that Cannon was being sued for $1.7 million over his N’credible app. The report came a week after he made headlines for quitting America’s Got Talent in a dramatic fashion.

Nick posted a lengthy response denying the Enquirer‘s accusations.

“MORE LIES!!! So the @enquirer wants to play around with my children… If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit,” he writes. “Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King? It’s all good though, I’m a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever.”

He continues, “I felt like releasing this so called ‘journalist’ info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! I receive help through prayer and patience! #Blessed #Awakened”

This isn’t the first time Nick has defended himself amid “mental health” reports.

As for the status of Nick’s relationship with Mariah, the two have appeared to be on friendly terms lately. While he did call her new relationship with Bryan Tanaka fake, he told Howard Stern a few weeks ago he still “loves” his ex-wife.

“She gave me two amazing, beautiful gifts. We talk every day,” he confessed. “I love Mariah. I’ll never stop loving her.”

Your move, Enquirer.

