Surprise! Michelle Williams Brings BFF Busy Philipps as Her Oscars Date

Michelle Williams brought the love of her life, Busy Philipps, with her to the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Throughout the entire awards season, actresses and best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been each other’s dates. They held hands at the Critics’ Choice Awards, rocked the SAG Awards, and ruled the Golden Globes, so it should come as no surprise that the duo stole the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night, too.

Related: Michelle Williams’s and Busy Philipps’s Best Red Carpet Moments

The duo looked stunning, with Best Supporting Actress nominee Williams wearing a black-and-white Louis Vuitton dress, and Philipps decked out in a green strapless number. They walked the red carpet together, glued at the hip — but what else would you expect from this pair of BFFs?

View photos Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps waved to the crowd at the Oscars. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images) More

Williams, who is nominated for her fourth Oscar for her role in Manchester by the Sea, has been setting #friendshipgoals with Philipps since they were both on Dawson’s Creek together — and they’ve been tearing up the red carpet together for years. Witness the pair at the 2006 SAG and Spirit Awards, the premiere of Blue Velvet in 2010, the Oscars and Globes in 2012, and countless afterparties. One of our favorites, which happened after the Globes, spawned a social media moment from Philipps when she posted a picture of her and Williams chowing down, with the caption, “We haven’t eaten carbs in at least a week.”

View photos Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps held hands as they made their way into the Oscars ceremony. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images) More

Related: Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Hit the Oscars Red Carpet for the First Time Since She Gave Birth (to His Ninth Child!)

And the two certainly seem to be the life of the party wherever they go. Philipps posts epic bathroom selfies of the two in their fancy gowns, making it seem like the place you’d want to be. Their partnership is so infectious that Yahoo Celebrity caught an Oscars attendee asking Williams to FaceTime with his daughter, which she did, with Busy looking on with glee.

A guest/fan also asked Michelle Williams to FaceTime his daughter and she happily agreed #Oscars pic.twitter.com/40XzqA0aAz — Taryn Ryder (@taryder) February 27, 2017





As Williams told People magazine back in December, “I’m so in love with [Busy]. She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

We can’t wait to see what kind of epic, behind-the-scenes moments Philipps will post to her Instagram as the night goes on…

More from Yahoo Celebrity: