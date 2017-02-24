Remember When These Couples Hit the Oscars Red Carpet Together?

Everyone is always excited to see which glamorous celebrity couples walk the red carpet together at the Oscars. This year we are certain to see John and Chrissy, Justin and Jessica, maybe even Ben and Jennifer. But this year’s “it” couple is so often next year’s tabloid story, as love in Hollywood is usually fleeting.

For instance, do you remember when Cher and Val Kilmer went to the Oscars together back in 1984? They dated for less than a year after meeting at a birthday party thrown by Meryl Streep! Or how about 1989, when Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. were still a couple? They were together for more than seven years!

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland walked the red carpet together before she broke things off just days before their wedding. And does everyone remember Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio being an item? They were actually together for four years, and the Oscars in 2005 was one of their last public appearances as a couple.

We’ll find out soon which celebrities will walk the red carpet together when the Oscars take place on Feb. 26 on ABC.

