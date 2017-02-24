Michelle Williams’ and Busy Philipps’ Best Red Carpet Moments

That’s what best friends are for! Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been tight since their Dawson’s Creek days and that bond only grew stronger after the sudden death of Heath Ledger. The Manchester by the Sea actress’s best gal gamely became her date at awards shows (her list of noms is extensive), which Williams had often attended with her daughter’s father. While Michelle has had boyfriends since Heath, nine years later, Busy is still her go-to plus-one as her nomination list grows — and the 2017 Academy Awards will be no different. Their friendship is sweet and inspiring, but also hella real and silly too.