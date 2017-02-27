Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Hit the Red Carpet for the First Time Since She Gave Birth (to Gibson’s Ninth Child!)

Ninth time’s a charm! On Sunday, Mel Gibson and his girlfriend of two years, Rosalind Ross, hit the Oscars red carpet together for the first time since she gave birth to their son, Lars Gerard, on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles. The baby boy is the first child for 26-year-old Ross, but the ninth for the 61-year-old actor. Gibson has one daughter and six sons with his ex-wife of 28 years, Robyn Moore, plus another daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva.

Although it’s been barely a month since she gave birth, the former equestrian champion turned writer already has her figure back, and showed off her enviable physique in a strapless, embellished gown. She wore her hair up and finished her look with a stunning jeweled necklace. Gibson, who was nominated for Best Director for his WWII drama, Hacksaw Ridge, opted for a classic black tuxedo.

View photos Ross was bumpin’ on the carpet by Gibson’s side at the 74th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 8. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) More

Gibson has come a long way since his anti-Semitic rant during a 2006 DUI arrest and 2010 domestic battery charge, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been a long road. This directing nomination is his first nod for an Academy Award in a whopping 21 years. He recently claimed that he was more than happy with this stamp of approval from Hollywood and wasn’t worried about whether he took home top prize. “Winning is not important,” he explained. “I think it’s really gratifying to be sort of recognized by peers who are filmmakers.” (Considering where he was at his lowest point, this was a rather remarkable comeback.)

Ross, too, is on an upswing in her career. Although her résumé is still rather thin, her next film, Lioness, is set to star Ellen Page (if IMDb is to be believed).

As for the new addition to the family, a source said that Gibson and Ross “are thrilled” and “Lars is adorable.” The source added, “Their family is all around them, and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

We’re guessing everybody in the Gibson household will be even happier if he takes home an Oscar.





