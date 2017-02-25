6 Ways to Make Awards Shows More Fun

Every once in a while, something exciting happens at an awards show: John Travolta hilariously mispronounces a name, Jennifer Lawrence takes another tumble and laughs it off, or maybe Ellen DeGeneres orders pizza for the audience. But most of the time, awards shows seem a little stale — and a little too long. As awards season comes to an end this weekend, here are a few ideas that Oscars producers might still have time to implement before Hollywood’s biggest night on Feb. 26.

Proposed rule no. 1: The red carpet is turned into a maze so only the most cunning celebs make it inside

Questions that fans have heard answered time and again on the red carpet about why a Hollywood star was drawn to a certain movie role or gown will be replaced by a life-size maze that ultimately helps to determine who is granted access into the show. Moreover, only people inside the theater when the awards are presented are eligible to win. Things just got interesting!

Proposed rule no. 2: Five drink minimum for all attendees

As reality TV show producers and anyone who’s attended college or even a tailgate party knows, booze can lead to a lots of laughs — and drama. It’s the perfect combination for a live televised show. One minute the camera might catch a star making out with his or her date, while the next it zooms in on a celeb snoozing on the table. A simple way to implement this idea is to hold the evening’s afterparties before the show. Why do you think the Golden Globes has a reputation for being the most fun awards show? Because the champagne flows freely during the ceremony! You can even BYOB, like Rihanna did at the Grammys.

Proposed rule No. 3: Kanye West gets a microphone for the duration of whatever awards show is taking place.

No one ever really knows what’s going to come out of Kanye’s mouth. It might be something about wanting to run for president, not supporting the current president, or just, you know, sharing his opinion on who should have won an award … at the exact moment someone else is giving her acceptance speech. Whether you love or hate the rapper, implementing the Kanye rule would instantly make awards shows must-see TV.

