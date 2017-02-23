The Oscars' Craziest Moments: Kisses, Push-Ups, and Falls

The Oscars spark a lot of debate every year. Did the right movie win? Were the host’s jokes funny? Was that actress’s gown a horrible mistake? These moments are what we remember in the years that follow, and some of them are just plain crazier than others. Here are a few of the strangest and most memorable moments over the years.

Does anyone remember the 1989 Oscars? You may not recall which film won that year (it was Rain Man, as it happens) but what everyone does remember is the opening number. An off-key Rob Lowe singing “Proud Mary” with Snow White. Yup — it was as bad as it sounds.

And how about Angelina Jolie kissing her brother on the red carpet? Or Adrien Brody kissing Halle Berry when he won Best Actor? Do you remember Jack Palance’s one-armed pushups, or Jennifer Lawrence tripping on the stairs as she accepted her first award? And of course, John Travolta introducing singer Idina Menzel — but calling her Adele Dazeem instead.

What crazy flubs can we expect this year? Find out when you tune in to the Oscars on Feb. 26 on ABC.

