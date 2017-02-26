Celebrities React to the Unexpected Death of Bill Paxton

Actor Bill Paxton, who died on Saturday at the age of 61 due to complications from surgery, had racked up dozens of movie and TV credits in his more than 40 years in Hollywood. He had even more friends, many of whom shared tributes to him after the sad news broke on Sunday morning.
Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx.
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017
Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day.
— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 26, 2017
Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017
uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017
In his memory, on this Oscar Sunday, watch "One False Move" or "A Simple Plan" to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.
— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met. I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP.
— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family.
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017
Crushing. #RIPBillPaxton A gr8 talent & spirit. His passion contributed so much 2 #Apollo13 & all his wrk. We'll miss the hell out of U Bill https://t.co/j2Khv6fmCP
— Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 26, 2017
One of the kindest souls that ever was. We shared some very happy moments on Apollo 13. This is truly devastating. Love to his family– https://t.co/Noa63hxMhY
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 26, 2017
You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton's family.
— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) February 26, 2017
Rest In Peace my sweet friend. pic.twitter.com/1QC7pzDZPz
— Julie Benz (@juliebenz) February 26, 2017
Really bummed to hear about Bill Paxton this morning. Great guy, energy and always smilin'. Strength to the Paxton family. #restinlove
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2017
Paxton was the guy you rooted for no matter what role he embodied.
He will be missed. ???? https://t.co/rPeAgHnWuI
— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 26, 2017
So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2017
Nooooo. Bill Paxton is gone. Such a funny, talented, loving human. Louise & the children & family my ❤& support 2 u. #truelies pic.twitter.com/d4zleWdOrR
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton was notoriously one of the nicest people in the industry. He also gave us some of the all-time most iconic movie moments.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton was the fuckin man. So glad I was drunk enough to tell him exactly that one time at comic con. Legend.
— Anders Holm (@ders808) February 26, 2017
The loss of #BillPaxton is beyond crushing. Once again, an icon, far too young, gone far too soon. ???? Goodbye Private Hudson.
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 26, 2017
Sad news about Bill Paxton – too young. Always humanity, decency and touches of humor shining through his work. RIP.
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 26, 2017
A tragic & shocking loss.. such a kind & talented man, indeed ???????????? #BillPaxton #truelies #fam https://t.co/4SLzD1TI3w
— Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) February 26, 2017
Very sad to hear about Bill Paxton. His talent, enthusiasm and energy were unique. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/W4IVuILHxv
— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton is 1of my favorite actors.I was able 2tell him so when we met yrs ago.Paxton was wonderful in everything he did. He inspired us. pic.twitter.com/hAXR9unvb6
— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton. A very talented man. As skilled with comedy as he was with drama. Carpe Diem. #rip pic.twitter.com/2ULKQJUzI4
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 26, 2017
My fave thing about Bill Paxton was he saw his wife Louise on a London bus 30 yrs ago & never let her go. Everyone loved Bill. ???? pic.twitter.com/xJESxj6OpX
— Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton did so much 4 all of us in film, as a man, father & husband. Working with him was truly an honor. We will miss U bud #RIPBILL
— Chad Michael Murray (@ChadMMurray) February 26, 2017
This really sucks…… So sad. https://t.co/WqGWuBQY6k
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 26, 2017
Thoughts and prayers go out to the family of #BillPaxton who died at 61 due to surgical complications. Could not be nicer. #RIP pic.twitter.com/zvgWTVLPSX
— Al Roker (@alroker) February 26, 2017
RIP Bill Paxton. So very good every time. In addition to his iconic roles, he was amazing in Near Dark, A Simple Plan & Edge of Tomorrow.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 26, 2017
Ugh RIP Bill Paxton. Hudson in "Aliens" and Simon in "True Lies" are awesome characters
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) February 26, 2017
Condolences to the family of Bill Paxton. I just heard the news. ????
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 26, 2017
Only 61! Sad to read on #Oscars day that talented actor Bill Paxton has passed. My thoughts & prayers to his family https://t.co/8K26qmKP1Y
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 26, 2017
Unbelievable. Bill Paxton is gone. Shocking. RIP
— Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) February 26, 2017
I am stunned & saddened at the passing of Bill Paxton. I just worked with him recently. A warm and beautiful soul and a talented actor. RIP
— Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 26, 2017
What sad sad news.Bill Paxton was a genuinely good guy and an actor of great depth .Love and prayers for peaceful hearts to his family.
— Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) February 26, 2017
Saddened by the shocking loss of Bill Paxton. The greatest guy & wonderful actor. His enthusiasm and passion was infectious. See his films!
— Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) February 26, 2017
Goodbye Bill Paxton. Thank you for decades of entertainment & for giving us some of the most quotable characters that still endure. #RIPchet
— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 26, 2017
Oh #BillPaxton you were one of my favs, in everything #RIP
— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton, one of the nicest guys, always smiling as if he knew the punchline. Rest in peace my kind friend.
— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton was always my favorite in TiTanic… And every movie he starred in. So sad to hear the news #RIP
— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton was such a fine actor, a hilarious man, always filled with love and curiosity. You will be missed. Never forget you.
— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) February 26, 2017
Sad to hear about the passing of Bill Paxton. With NIGHTCRAWLER and EDGE OF TOMORROW, he's been doing some great character acting. #RIP
— Doug Benson (@DougBenson) February 26, 2017
More from Yahoo Celebrity: