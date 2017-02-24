Shannen Doherty Talks Post-Chemo ‘Waiting Game’

Shannen Doherty is waiting for some good news in her battle with breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 45, took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback from her last day of chemotherapy — and open up to fans about the “waiting game” she’s in. Right now, she’s in a holding pattern while she hopes that the grueling chemo and radiation she endured have eradicated the disease. She won’t know until April.





“#fbf to this morning… not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself resting in bed.

The Charmed actress continued, “Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent.”

Doherty ended with a message to those waging their own battles right now, writing, “To those who know… I’m waiting with you.”

She tagged the poignant post, “#cancerslayer,” the term she has been using since she went public with her battle.

It’s been a long road for the woman known to early ’90s TV fans as “Brenda.” She was diagnosed with the C word in February 2015 and went public with the news that August — after a lawsuit she filed against her former business manager, whom she was suing for failing to pay for her health insurance premium and leaving her without medical coverage, was uncovered by TMZ.

It has been a difficult course. Last May, she underwent a single mastectomy. In August, she revealed that her cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. She wrapped up her chemo and radiation last month and now has to wait until April to be tested to see whether the treatment worked.

During her ordeal, Doherty has leaned on her friends, including some famous ones like Chelsea Handler and Sarah Michelle Gellar. (Gellar shared a photo from her first mammogram yesterday, giving it the #cancerslayer tag.)





She’s impressed with her drive to continue working out — even when exhausted.





And her relationship with her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, seems to have only grown stronger. See them dancing together earlier this week.





May April come quickly for her — and may she get the news she wants to hear.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: