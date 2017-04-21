Katy Perry Channels Guy Fieri — and It’s Not Good for Her Dating Game

Katy Perry, looking oh so pretty under a parasol at Coachella, joked that her new ‘do makes her look like Guy Fieri. (Photo: Katy Perry via Instagram)

Katy Perry’s new hairstyle is so “off the hook” that she’s looking like Guy Fieri. This isn’t something we came up with — she did. And now that she’s pointed it out, she’s worried she’ll never get a date again.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, posted a photo in which she twins with the bleach-blond, spiky-haired chef. Her oversize shades and open mouth seal the deal.





She posted the photo against her better judgment. The caption jokes that it’s turnoff to potential suitors.

“happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri,” Perry wrote. (In case you missed it — or just don’t remember it because you were in a haze — yesterday was 4/20 day.)

The timing with Katy’s Fieri mention is kind of funny, considering Ryan Phillippe, to whom she was linked, is so obsessed with the celeb chef that he celebrates #FieriFridays on the regular.





Perry has said that she’s not dating the Shooter actor — though she may have been locked in his basement. They were both at Coachella over the weekend — as was her ex Orlando Bloom and his new flame, Nina Dobrev — but they didn’t see each other.

Katy talked relationships in the May issue of Vogue, of which she’s the cover star. She said her 30s are “a nice place to be,” after the previous decade, which included a brief marriage to Russell Brand. “I wouldn’t give anything to go back to my 20s; I’m so much more grounded. And I’ve learned a lot of lessons — patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

Perhaps her Guy Fieri ’do is her way of keeping to the “everything doesn’t have to end in marriage” thing.





