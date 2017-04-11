Katy Perry Has Witty Response to Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumors

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe are joking about their rumored romance on Twitter. (Photo: Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe are not dating, but wouldn’t it be funny if a romance blossomed out of their banter over their non-romance?

After being the target of romance rumors, Ryan, 42, took to Twitter on Sunday to urge paparazzi to stop flying helicopters over his house because the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, wasn’t there and he “barely” knows her. Now Katy is having her say.

First, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer‘s ex jokingly asked the Shooter star to “let me out of this basement pls.”

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017





Phillippe soon replied, “Never.”





That was followed by another post from Perry — who just debuted a shorter, blonder new ‘do — to Phillippe that said, “Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol.” The actor retweeted her post.

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017





We kind of love imagining that this back and forth between them leads to romance. They are both single, after all. However, Phillippe, who was married to Reese Witherspoon has said relationships between famous people come with built-in drama. “I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there’s so much noise that goes along with it,” he said on Larry King Now in 2015.

Well, they can always have Twitter.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: