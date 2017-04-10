Katy Perry Cuts Her Hair Even Shorter, Dyes It All Blonde

Katy Perry isn't afraid to change it up in a big way.

After the 32-year-old singer shocked fans last month with a Miley Cyrus-esque 'do, Perry recently took it a step further, dying the sides all blonde and cutting her hair super short.

Check out Perry's new platinum blond pixie 'do, which she shared with fans on Monday.

Perry revealed on her Instagram Stories that her hair comes courtesy of celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan, who's most famous for creating Jennifer Aniston's infamous "The Rachel" cut on Friends.

The pop star also named both Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and model Agyness Deyn as the inspiration for her new style.

When ET spoke with Perry at the GRAMMYs in February, she talked about going blond. "I was just telling you that it's like, the last color in the spectrum that I can do," she said. "I've done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I'm really saving for a public breakdown. I'm down for that."

