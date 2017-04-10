Ryan Phillippe Is Not Dating Katy Perry, Which His All Caps Twitter Rant Makes Perfectly Clear

Ryan Phillippe has a message for the paparazzi flying helicopters over his house: Katy Perry isn’t there.

The Shooter actor, 42, put an end to rumors that he has a romance brewing with the “I Kissed a Girl” singer, 32. On Sunday evening, the heartthrob took to Twitter to tell the paps hovering over his L.A. home in choppers to get lost as Perry was over — and won’t be anytime soon.

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY,” Phillippe wrote in an all caps kind of declaration. “BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.”

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Rumors started when they were apparently seen flirting at Elton John’s 70th birthday bash last month. The timing seemed right for the gossip as they are both recently single. Ryan, a dad of three (including two with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon) called off his engagement to Paulina Slagter last fall; Katy ended her romance with Orlando Bloom earlier this year.

Let’s hope Ryan finally got a good night’s sleep after putting this rumor on blast.





