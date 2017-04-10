Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka End Their (Maybe Fake) Relationship

Mariah Carey will no longer be slow dancing with Bryan Tanaka.

The “I Don’t” singer, who is 47 or 48, has ended her romance with her 33-year-old backup dancer, according to multiple reports. (A rep for the songstress has not yet responded to Yahoo Celebrity’s request for comment.) What went wrong — beside the fact that it was a rebound romance? TMZ claims Mariah was fed up with Bryan’s jealousy as well as how he constantly had his hand out for some of those Mariah Millions.

Apparently Bryan wasn’t a fan of Mariah’s close relationship with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. He fumed over them taking their twins to the Kids’ Choice Awards last month (in coordinating outfits). According to the TMZ website, he felt “disrespected.” As for the money part, Mariah apparently was sick of paying his bills for pricey clothes from Gucci and Balmain.

Mariah brought along Bryan for her birthday trip to Cabo last month, but they haven’t spent time together since.





Mariah’s relationship with the much-younger dancer started on the heels of her broken engagement with James Packer. All the footage of Mariah and James that was set to be in her reality show, Mariah’s World, was replaced with new footage of Mariah and Bryan. It all seemed almost staged, which Nick suggested himself during an interview. He called it “fake” and a “soap opera.”

But don’t worry about Mimi. She tends not to be alone long, so we’re sure she’ll bounce back quickly. A breakup like this is nothing that some champagne, a bubble bath, and new diamonds can’t fix.

