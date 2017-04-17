Awkward? Katy Perry, Ryan Phillippe, Orlando Bloom, and Nina Dobrev All Went to Coachella

Oh, Coachella … two weekends during which celebrities wear crazy outfits, get into trouble, and either confirm or deny current romance rumors.

After a headline-making week, exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were two of the many celebs who flocked to the music festival in Indio, Calif. — but not together. In fact, each star’s rumored fling — Ryan Phillippe and Nina Dobrev — also happened to be in the desert for Weekend 1. So what went on?

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, and Phillippe, 42, both attended the launch of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV at the Bootsy Bellows estate on Saturday. However, the duo didn’t go together.

“Katy arrived right after Ryan left,” a source at the bash tells Yahoo Celebrity, noting the stars didn’t cross paths. “You can time those things out, so not sure how planned it was.”

Perhaps Perry and Phillippe are going out of their way to prove nothing is going on, as both denied there was anything to the dating reports. Still, the singer appeared to be in great spirits all weekend.

“She had a blast hanging out with her friends,” a separate insider says of Perry’s weekend. “She’s in a great place.”

Orlando Bloom also seemed to have a blast at Coachella, making the getaway a boys’ weekend with pals Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. However, he still made time to flirt with a few women despite rumored flame Nina Dobrev being at the festival.

On Friday, the actor apparently flirted with a mystery blonde at the Velocity Black x 1OAK/Up & Down Beach Club. The following night, he was spotted chatting up model Ashley Haas while Dobrev was nearby. Both Bloom and The Vampire Diaries actress, 28, were at the Levi’s Brand Presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio party on Saturday.

People reports that Bloom and Dobrev have been “hanging out as more than friends” recently but that things are super casual. We’re assuming it must be very casual, as she was apparently just 15 feet away while Bloom flirted with Haas. According to the magazine, a source said it wasn’t a sign that Bloom was being rude to Dobrev but more “that things are very casual between them.”

We get it: The key word here is “casual.” Dobrev appeared to be having a blast, so we assume it’s a two-way street here.





It doesn’t appear that Bloom and Perry had any run-ins, but given what they have said about each other recently, we can’t imagine it would have been that awkward.

“We’re friends,” Bloom recently told Elle U.K. “It’s good. We’re all grown up. … It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Especially when Coachella is all about love.





