Casey Affleck Gets in Car Accident, Brings Cop Who Helped Him to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Casey Affleck brought his new friend, Officer Bivens, to Jimmy Kimmel Live as a thank you. (Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Casey Affleck is trying to make us like him.

The controversial Oscar winner pulled a charming move on Tuesday when he brought a special plus-one to the taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ben’s little brother, 41, explained that he was recently in his first-ever car accident, and he was so appreciative of the police officer who came to his rescue, he brought him as his guest to Kimmel.

“I thought it would be nice to have him along,” Affleck said. “He makes me feel comfortable now in scary situations… When he’s there, I know everything’s OK.”





Officer Bivens’s take on the whole peculiar situation made the story. While seated in the audience, he explained that he initially didn’t know who the Manchester by the Sea actor was.

“I knew it was somebody who was famous, but I couldn’t put my finger on it,” the cop said. “I had to google him later and I thought, ‘Holy mackerel — this guy’s really famous.’”

That led to Affleck to joke, “We’re not going anywhere else together now.”

Affleck, who finally shaved off that beard, also talked about giving his Oscar to his sons, Atticus and Indiana, after he forgot to thank them in his acceptance speech. However, he said he later took it back after he saw it in the corner of one of their bedrooms covered in clothes. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hang on to it, guys,” he said. “It’s still yours, but I’m going to hang on to it.'”

Maybe he should enlist his new BFF, Officer Bivens, to talk to the boys about the importance of keeping their rooms clean.





