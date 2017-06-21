Kevin Hart’s 9-Year-Old Son Is His New Workout Buddy

Kevin Hart works it out with his son. (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

Even for Hollywood, Kevin Hart is a gym rat. As in, the 37-year-old Get Hard star is constantly working out. Battle ropes, mountain climbers — he’s never met one he didn’t like.

So, of course, he spends quality time with his 9-year-old son, Hendrix, working on their fitness together. Hart shared a video of their father-son gym session with a loving (but not too gushy) caption.

“My little man told me that he wants to work out with me because he wants to grow up to be healthy and strong like me,” Hart wrote. “Moral of the story is that your kids watch you closely….Give them something positive to watch. We are all role models in some way shape or form… This little guy makes me so proud!!!! Father and son quality time!!!! #Harts.”

Still, Hart didn’t go easy on his son — it was a full workout!

And 1, 2, 3… (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

There were lunges — with weights! And some ab-solutely tough floor work.

Kevin Hart and son work their abs. (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

Through it all, Hendrix was a champ, like his dad.

Kevin Hart and Hendrix sweat it out. (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

Hendrix is Hart’s son with his first wife, Torrei Hart, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2011. They also share a daughter, Heaven, 12. Hart and Eniko Parrish, the model he married in August, revealed on Mother’s Day that they’re expecting a baby boy.

Hart explained his outlook on fatherhood during a May interview. Interestingly, he’s said that his father’s struggles with drugs and being a parent inspire him to do better.

“Be there. Be present,” he told CBS This Morning. “Hands down. Hands down. Nothing else matters. All the money in the world does not add up to time to a child.”

The cardio is just extra.





