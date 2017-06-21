Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Both Like Their Couple Nickname, ‘J-Rod’

Alex Rodriguez is completely smitten with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Fresh off their romantic trip to Paris, the former Yankees star attended a press event for his upcoming role on ABC’s Shark Tank. While he may be a “guest shark” on the reality show, he sounds more like a love-struck puppy IRL.

“If you want to be together, you are together,” he told Extra of how they make their relationship work despite busy schedules. The fact they have a lot in common doesn’t hurt, either.

“Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our 40s, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met,” he gushed.

A-Rod is so into Jennifer that he doesn’t even mind their celebrity couple nickname, “J-Rod.”

“I’m fine with everything — it’s close to A-Rod,” he confessed. “[Jennifer]’s pretty easygoing. I think she likes it, too.”

The 41-year-old athlete also couldn’t stop bragging about Lopez, 47, when talking with E! News. “She’s an amazing entrepreneur,” he boasted. “A great worker as everyone knows, but also one of the smartest women I’ve ever met.”

Alex and Jennifer have been dating since February, but they have wasted no time diving head first into their romance.

Lopez, who shares 9-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez — who has daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis — have already blended families. They have all hung out together on multiple occasions.

Not to mention, the hot and heavy couple just got back from #BaeCation.

Yep, these two will be married (again) in a matter of months.





