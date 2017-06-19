Paris Jackson Shuts Down ‘Family Questions’ in New Vogue Australia Profile

Paris Jackson is most famous for being the daughter of Michael Jackson, but questions about her family are off-limits. Well, that’s the line she fed Vogue Australia in her new cover profile.

The star kid, 19, is trying to kick off a modeling career and is well on her way, appearing on the July cover of the fashion mag. The blonde bats her beautiful blues and shows off her edgy tattoos and piercings. The interview is mostly a text exchange, “Something we have never before agreed to at Vogue, but which seemed appropriate for someone of her generation,” editor-in-chief, Edwina McCann, said.

Michael’s middle kid clearly set the rules for the interview though. While Paris spoke a little about her spiritual beliefs (including how she studied “Buddhism for about two years before finding Wicca”) and being a role model (“I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to”) as well as listed some of her personal heroes (Michelle Obama, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney) and revealed her bffs (her, um, dog and older brother Prince Michael), she refused to speak about the Jackson dynasty.

“Sorry, I don’t do family questions,” she told the mag, proving that her daddy, who passed away in 2009, taught her well in their brief time together.

For the record, Paris was happy with the interview. “So very grateful to the below for this opportunity,” she wrote when she posted the cover, which was snapped by French photog Patrick Demarchelier, on Instagram. “One of the first interviews where my words haven’t been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source! so thankful. please check it out.”

In fairness, does young Paris have that much more to say? After all, earlier this year, she gave the dishiest interview imaginable when she sat down with Rolling Stone. Nothing was off-limits from talk of her suicide attempts to how she claimed her father was murdered.

Paris is pursuing a modeling career, having signed a contract with IMG in March. In May, it was announced she’ll appear in her first movie, Nash Edgerton’s upcoming project for Amazon Studios. Looks like she’s doing things her way.





