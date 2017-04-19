Cozy! J.Lo Posts Photo of Daughter Emme With A-Rod’s Daughter Natasha

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, pictured on April 3, are cruising forward with their romance. (Photo: Getty Images)

Emme, meet your future stepsister!

What we’re getting at is Jennifer Lopez’s romance with Alex Rodriguez is proceeding at top speed. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of their daughters posing cute together.

“Tashi and lulu…” she captioned the Instagram shot with a bunch of flower emojis. The girls are twinning with top buns, and 12-year-old Tashi, whose full name is Natasha, is giving 9-year-old Emme, whose nickname is Lulu, a piggyback ride.





The Shades of Blue star, 47, also has a son, Max (Emme’s twin), with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex, 41, has another daughter, Ella, with his ex-wife Cynthia.

Speaking of Anthony, J.Lo and A-Rod were both hanging out with him in Dominican Republic, where the exes shared the stage together. J.Lo and Marc, who divorced in 2014, are are currently recording an all-Spanish album together.





While there, Jennifer and Alex visited some school children.





In other words, this hot new couple is flying through relationship milestones. J-Rod (A.Lo?) seems much more than a fling.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Melissa Etheridge: ‘I’d Much Rather Have a Smoke With My Grown Kids Than a Drink’

• Jim Carrey Joins the Crazy-Man Beard Club

• Jessica Simpson’s Family Photos: Party of Four!