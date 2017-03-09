All the Signs Pointing to Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod’s Possible Romance

Is this a match made in heaven? Around the time when rumors surfaced that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez might be a couple, she added fuel to the fire with two seemingly innocent moves. It all started on Wednesday, when a source revealed, “They have been dating for a few weeks,” and added, “She seems excited.” The insider went on to provide more color into the nature of their blossoming romance, which sounded like it was still in its early stages. “He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating.”

Hours earlier, the 47-year-old actress had liked one of A-Rod’s social media posts. On its own, that’s hardly news, but in light of the insider’s claims, this seemed to be one more piece of evidence that the two might, in fact, be romantically linked. For what it’s worth, though, this particular post was pretty bland and basically amounted to a professional announcement for the former pro baseball player.





Later that night, Lopez and her Shades of Blue co-star, Ray Liotta, sat down with host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. During a segment where she had to answer fan questions, the actress was asked if there was any hope for a reunion with Marc Anthony, her ex-husband, since they are currently both single (or maybe single) and working on a Spanish-language album together. (As a refresh, they were married for a decade and share 9-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme.) Lopez didn’t address her single or nonsingle status directly, but she did shut down any possibility of reuniting with her former better half. “Marc and I are good the way we are,” she quipped. “We support each other. It’s in a really good place and we’re both happy with it.”

View photos Andy Cohen grilled J.Lo about her sex life on Watch What Happens Live. (Photo: Bravo) More

Cohen wasn’t letting J.Lo off the hook that easily, however, and forced his two guests to play a game called 50 Shades of Blue (get it?), in which they answered questions about their sex life. Key takeaways from Lopez were that she isn’t down for threesomes and she thinks role-playing is “stupid.” (Sorry, A-Rod!)

Forty-one-year-old A-Rod has dated his share of powerful, famous females in the past, including Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and, most recently, Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki (who is the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin). Meanwhile, Lopez has recently been linked to Drake, and even posted snaps to her Instagram featuring the pair looking pretty cuddly.





We’ll have to wait and see whether these rumors prove to be true, but considering neither A-Rod nor J.Lo is particularly good at keeping a low profile, we’ll probably get our answer sooner rather than later. In the meantime, she’s apparently settling for Andy Cohen.









